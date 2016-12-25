Triple héroe

En la foto, de izquierda a derecha: Mayobanex Vargas, Poncio Pou Saleta, Francisco Medardo Germán, Gonzalo Almonte Pacheco… los cuatro dominicanos que sobrevivieron junto a dos cubanos, Delio Gómez Ochoa y Pablito Mirabal, del conjunto de 196 expedicionarios entrenados en el Campamento Mil Cumbres en Cuba.

Decía en la fiesta de fin de año de nuestra Izquierda Revolucionaria-IR que la vida transcurre impactada por un conjunto de alegrías y tristezas que constantemente se superponen. Por eso, aun estando en fiesta, próximo a Navidad y Año Nuevo, era obligado hablar de las partidas, aun quedándose eternamente en el alma de la Humanidad y la Nación Dominicana, de Fidel y Mayonex Vargas.

Igual hice referencia al reciente fallecimiento de un ser muy sencillo y cariñoso, Eliseo (David) Bruno, que en esas horas enlutaba, al pie de Loma Miranda, a dos familias luchadoras (Bruno y Morillo) por la preservación de ese patrimonio natural, a la comunidad de Los Algarrobos y a muchos de los/as presentes; destacando también el sacrificio y la bondad personas valiosas no necesariamente famosas.

Dicho esto ahora quiero dedicar estas líneas a compartir con ustedes algunas reflexiones sobre Mayobanex Vargas Vargas: el joven campesino, modesto agricultor toda la vida, que en rebeldía contra la tiranía de Trujillo logró alcanzar -sin ínfulas ni ambiciones personales- el galardón de Héroe Nacional con su estelar participación en la Expedición Guerrillera de 1959, que aun derrotada militarmente, consagró su victoria política estremeciendo el despotismo absoluto de aquellos tiempos y abriendo las compuertas de la libertad.

Pero no se detienen los extraordinarios méritos de “Mayo” -como cariñosamente le dicen en su ciudad natal, Bonao, a Mayobanex- en aquella epopeya de Junio que partió del Oriente cubano hacia la costa Norte dominicana con la venia solidaria de Fidel, Raúl y el Che, y la participación directa del admirado Comandante de Sierra Maestra, Delio Gómez Ochoa. No.

Su heroísmo perduró sin manchas, se remozó constantemente en su humildad, en su sencillez, en su estoica resistencia a aprovecharse de sus méritos políticos, en el rechazo a la tentación del privilegio y el soborno oficial, en la determinación de no vender sus convicciones ni su cercanía e identidades con los/as de abajo. Entonces, al concluir así su vida física, su heroicidad no solo ni se manchó ni se enturbió, sino que se duplicó en grande.

Pero tampoco el largo trayecto emprendido por ese Héroe de Junio se limitó a ese otro mérito inconmensurable, porque “Mayo”, el guerrillero heroico dominicano, supo además mantener en alto el Programa de los Héroes de Junio del 59 (Soberanía, Democracia real, Constituyente Popular, Reforma Agraria, Reforma Urbana, Salud y Educación gratuitas…) y abrazarlo permanentemente en medio de la traición a su contenido por todos los gobiernos post-tiranía trujillista, con la honrosa excepción del presidido por Juan Bosch y el Gobierno en Armas del coronel Caamaño. Y lo hizo respaldando todas las causas justas hasta sellar su triple heroicidad.

Jamás olvidaré sus abrazos y sus reiteradas palabras en Loma Miranda, participando en recientes movilizaciones contra la transnacional minera FALCONDO XTRATA NIQUEL: “estoy dispuesto a retomar las armas para defender este tesoro natural”.

25-12-2016, Santo Domingo, RD.

TRIPLE HÉRO

By: Narciso Isa Conde

I said at the end-of-year party of our Revolutionary Left-IR that life is impacted by a set of joys and sorrows that constantly overlap. That is why, even when it was a party, close to Christmas and New Year, it was necessary to talk about the games, even though it remained forever in the soul of Humanity and the Dominican Nation, of Fidel and Mayonex Vargas.

I also referred to the recent death of a very simple and affectionate human being, David Bruno, who at that time was dressing in mourningtwo struggling families (Bruno and Morillo) at the foot of Loma Miranda for the preservation of this natural heritage, the community of Los Algarrobos and many of those present; Also highlighting the sacrifice and kindness of valuable people not necessarily famous.

That said, I want to dedicate these lines to share with you some reflections on Mayobanex Vargas Vargas: the young farmer, modest farmer all his life, who in rebellion against the tyranny of Trujillo managed to achieve – without personal feelings or ambitions – the National Hero With its stellar participation in the 1959 Guerrilla Expedition, which even defeated militarily, that even militarily defeated consecrated its political victory by shaking the absolute despotism of those times and opening the floodgates of freedom.

But the extraordinary merits of “Mayo” – as they say in their hometown, Bonao, to Mayobanex – are not stopped in that June epic that left the Cuban East for the Dominican North Coast with the solidarity of Fidel, Raúl and The Che, and the direct participation of the admired Commander of Sierra Maestra, Delio Gómez Ochoa. Do not.

His heroism lasted without blemish; he was constantly renewed in his humility, his simplicity, his stoical resistance to taking advantage of his political merits, his rejection of the temptation of privilege and official bribery, his determination not to sell his convictions or their closeness and identities with those from below. Then, at the end of his physical life, his heroism was not only stained or clouded, but doubled in size.

But neither did the long journey undertaken by that Hero of June was limited to that other immeasurable merit, because “Mayo”, the heroic Dominican guerrilla, was also able to keep up the Hero Program of June 59 (Sovereignty, Real Democracy, Constituent Popular, Agrarian Reform, Urban Reform, Free Health and Education …) and embrace it permanently in the midst of treachery to its contents by all governments post-tyranny Trujillo, with the honorable exception of the presided by Juan Bosch and the Government in Colonel’s Arms Caamaño And he did it by upholding all just causes until he sealed his triple heroism.

I will never forget his hugs and his repeated words in Loma Miranda, participating in recent demonstrations against transnational mining FALCONDO XTRATA NIQUEL: “I am ready to take up arms to defend this natural treasure.”

25-12-2016, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.